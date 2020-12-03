The annual Boar Swamp Spring Campdraft, held at the McLarty family's Blythewood farming property from Friday to Sunday, south of Pinjarra, brought 832 entries to compete in 10 events.

There were competitors of all ages from far afield as Katherine in the Northern Territory to the extreme southerly coastal region of Esperance and the many areas in-between.

With the large number of horse trailers verging on the cattle farming property, it became a pop-up community of like-minded and very socially orientated people, who enjoy the great equine discipline of campdrafting, a true Australian sport.

Saturday evening was a very special dinner and dance and this year the grilled steaks were sponsored by Western Meat Packers Group’s newest retail shopfront — WA’s Big Butcher.

Special awards were handed out including a bouquet of flowers to Ainsley Batt, of Boddington, for her eight years of catering at Boar Swamp.

“I am going to happily retire and let someone younger take on the task,” she said.

Livestock Shipping Services general manager Harold Sealy auctioned off some donated goods to raise funds for charity and the campdraft’s youth exchange program.

