Popular campdraft event draws in the fans

Ainslie and John Batt, of Boddington, were recognised for their catering at the Boar Swamp Campdraft.
The annual Boar Swamp Spring Campdraft, held at the McLarty family's Blythewood farming property from Friday to Sunday, south of Pinjarra, brought 832 entries to compete in 10 events.

There were competitors of all ages from far afield as Katherine in the Northern Territory to the extreme southerly coastal region of Esperance and the many areas in-between.

With the large number of horse trailers verging on the cattle farming property, it became a pop-up community of like-minded and very socially orientated people, who enjoy the great equine discipline of campdrafting, a true Australian sport.

Saturday evening was a very special dinner and dance and this year the grilled steaks were sponsored by Western Meat Packers Group’s newest retail shopfront — WA’s Big Butcher.

Special awards were handed out including a bouquet of flowers to Ainsley Batt, of Boddington, for her eight years of catering at Boar Swamp.

“I am going to happily retire and let someone younger take on the task,” she said.

Livestock Shipping Services general manager Harold Sealy auctioned off some donated goods to raise funds for charity and the campdraft’s youth exchange program.

Drew Gibbs, of Gingin, and son Tom, both were top competitors at the campdraft.
Camera IconDrew Gibbs, of Gingin, and son Tom, both were top competitors at the campdraft. Credit: Countryman
Pannawonica campdrafter Michael Percy, of Yalleen station, with daughter Jessica, 13.
Camera IconPannawonica campdrafter Michael Percy, of Yalleen station, with daughter Jessica, 13. Credit: Countryman
Katherine campdrafters Tom Curtain and Annabel McLarty.
Camera IconKatherine campdrafters Tom Curtain and Annabel McLarty. Credit: Countryman
Esperance campdrafters Guy Bennie and Simone Boord.
Camera IconEsperance campdrafters Guy Bennie and Simone Boord. Credit: Countryman
Milne AgriGroup ruminant feed sales manager Dean Maughan and Pinjarra beef producer Owen McLarty.
Camera IconMilne AgriGroup ruminant feed sales manager Dean Maughan and Pinjarra beef producer Owen McLarty. Credit: Countryman
Boyanup campdrafter Henry Clifton with daughter Louise, 17, and Michael Bull, of Byford.
Camera IconBoyanup campdrafter Henry Clifton with daughter Louise, 17, and Michael Bull, of Byford. Credit: Countryman
Livestock Shipping Services general manager Harold Sealy and his wife Jeanette.
Camera IconLivestock Shipping Services general manager Harold Sealy and his wife Jeanette. Credit: Countryman
CSBP South West area manager Dan Glover and Amber Hargans.
Camera IconCSBP South West area manager Dan Glover and Amber Hargans. Credit: Countryman
Pinjarra cattle producers Debbie and Geoff McLarty, of Blythewood.
Camera IconPinjarra cattle producers Debbie and Geoff McLarty, of Blythewood. Credit: Countryman
Katherine campdrafter Tom Curtain and daughter Matilda, 12.
Camera IconKatherine campdrafter Tom Curtain and daughter Matilda, 12. Credit: Countryman
Imperial Glass managing director Brett McEvoy and his wife Pennie.
Camera IconImperial Glass managing director Brett McEvoy and his wife Pennie. Credit: Countryman
Stella Kasslotes, of Mandurah, Carrlie Rankin, of Nungarin, and Gemma Cripps, of Yalgoo.
Camera IconStella Kasslotes, of Mandurah, Carrlie Rankin, of Nungarin, and Gemma Cripps, of Yalgoo. Credit: Bob Garnant/Countryman, Bob Garnant

