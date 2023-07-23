Soil ban in force to stop fire ant spread into NSW

A biosecurity control order is in place to stop the spread of fire ants entering NSW in an invasion that would be “worse than rabbits, cane toads, foxes and feral cats combined” experts say.

The super pests were detected on the Gold Coast last week, just 5.5km from the state border.

The nest, which has since been destroyed, was found on private land believed to have been used as a pony club at Tallebudgera.

A biosecurity control order now prohibits the movement of materials that could bring the ant into NSW.

Mulch, soil, baled hay, turf and other high-risk material cannot be moved from within a 5km radius of the site without inspection and certification by Queensland authorities.

NSW Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty says it’s crucial residents and businesses in the state’s north be alert for signs of fire ants and report sightings.

“This is the closest detection of fire ants to the NSW border since they were first detected at the Port of Brisbane in 2001 and more recently at Mermaid Waters in Queensland, 11.5 kilometres north of the border,” she said on Sunday.

“It is important to keep NSW free from this invasive and aggressive pest, which if established, will have a huge impact on the way we live our lives and could affect our export markets and ability to trade.”

Invasive Species Council spokesman Reece Piants said imposing restrictions on high risk materials such as soil or stock feed would buy some time before the ants cross the border, but was not a solution.

Mr Piants said the current eradication program is underfunded and containment had been breached six times in the past six weeks alone.

“We urgently need the federal, state and territory governments to stop mucking around and get on with the ramp up of the eradication program,” he said.

“There are no excuses for further delay, underfunding and inaction.”

The highly destructive ant is native to South America and poses a serious risk to agriculture, public health and native environments.

A recent meeting of agriculture ministers in Perth failed to agree on funding to combat the insects, despite identifying the “very real threat” they pose .

A review of Australia’s fire ant eradication program found at least $3 billion was needed over the next five years to stamp the pest out.

Ms Moriarty said NSW had so far committed $95 million, over the next four years.

The Invasive Species Council said the funding of $60 million for this financial year is $34 million less than spent last financial year.

“If fire ants spread across Australia they will be worse than rabbits, cane toads, foxes and feral cats combined,” the council said.

“They are racing towards the NSW border, but our governments are stuck like rabbits in the headlights.”

Fire ants are dark reddish-brown with a darker black-brown abdomen and are from two to six millimetres long.

They look similar to other ants but their nests are distinctive with mounds of loose, crumbly or fluffy looking soil with a honeycomb appearance, up to 40 centimetres high, with no obvious entrance holes.

They can damage electrical and agricultural equipment, sting people causing allergic reactions, sting pets and livestock, kill native plants and animals as well as damage ecosystems beyond repair.