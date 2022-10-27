Boyup Brook shearer Koen Black not only was following in his brother’s shearing board footsteps when he smashed a world record this week, but he was fulfilling a childhood dream that runs deep in his family.

Koen, 26, set a new eight-hour world Merino lamb record, shearing 604 at Boyup Brook on October 27, breaking his brother Dwayne Black’s record of 570 set at Badgingarra in 2002.

It is believed to be a first time that a world record has been broken consecutively by two brothers.

Koen attributed his win to his father, Peter Black, who has been around more than 25 world-record attempts as a head judge or organiser.

“I am so thankful to the so many people that helped make this dream of mine a reality,” Koen said.

“It has been on my bucket list since I was 17.”

Koen is known to have flawless technique, one of the best in the business.

He not only shore fast in his record attempt, but he was also scored very clean with the judges.

“Some people think all speed shearers are a bit rough with the sheep, but I am both fast and clean,” Koen said.

Camera Icon Koen Black during his record-shearing attempt. Credit: Mike Henderson / Mike Henderson

He said his 12-month preparation was working on his shearing efficiency, diet and mental preparedness.

“It is all about comb angles and rhythm, making sure all of the comb is used,” Koen said.

“We knew it was going to be a tough day — you go to some pretty dark places with pain and suffering, but it’s all worth it.

“It is a completely different scenario in a record attempt with judges there and many people watching.”

When Koen reached 571 lambs, he shed a quick tear, but with another 25 minutes to go, he knuckled down to get as many shorn as possible.

After breaking the record, he celebrated with his family and mates over a beer.

“We talked about going for the nine-hour record next year,” Koen said.

He said the record he just broke could be broken again in a matter of a week, with a trio of shearers attempting both a three-stand record and individual records on November 5 in Cranbrook.

“That would be awesome to see the record broken again, they are meant to be broken,” Koen said.

Koen works full-time as a shearer with contractor Floyde Neil, who will also be attempting a world crossbred lamb record attempt on November 12 in Kojonup.

“The best thing about shearing is you can give yourself a pay raise most anytime you want to,” Koen said.

“Our industry is so awesome, because even though it is spread throughout the world, it is a very small and if you go somewhere, you may meet someone that can share common stories of interest.”

Camera Icon Koen Black sheared a black fleece sheep to finish up a record-setting day. Credit: Mike Henderson / Mike Henderson

Koen’s tally of 604 lambs raised more than $2500 with all proceeds donated to breast cancer research.

“We have all been effected by this disease and it’s a cause we proudly support,” he said.