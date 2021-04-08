Competitive shearing made a comeback at the Wagin Woolorama, the first event of the year signalling a restart to the normal show schedule after the COVID shutdown last year.

WA Competition Shearing Association president Greg Drew said he was expecting the competitive schedule to follow through the balance of the season, if there were no further interruptions.

Camera Icon At the 2019 Williams Gateway Expo, was open shearing finals competitors Luke Harding (second place), Jeff Banks (fourth), Tom Reed (third) and Damien Boyle (champion). Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant Picture: Bob Garnant

“The next show is at the Williams Gateway Expo on April 10, but we still are confirming the balance of the season,” he said.

The Williams competition co-ordinator Gavin Fowler said there was some excitement in the preparation with the cancellation of last year’s event.

“We expect 30 competitors for the three classes and have a total prize pool of $3200,” he said.

“Competitor registrations are on the day and close at 9am.”

Boyup Brook shearer Luke Harding, who won the open event at Wagin Woolorama, said he was looking forward to Williams, as will Broomehill shearer Damien Boyle, who will make his season debut at the Expo.

ACSA treasurer David Lawrence, a head judge for Sports Shear Australia, said the 2021 National Shearing and Woolhandling show was currently scheduled to be held in Bendigo, in Victoria in late October.

“A final decision will be made in July as to whether the show will go ahead,” he said.

“Likewise, WA will make a decision in July if a full team will compete at Bendigo, or if we scale down to taking only open competitors.

“There appears to be a general inquiry throughout Australia to get the competitions back on the go.”

The Perth Royal Show’s shearing competition is being guided by the show’s COVID restriction planning strategies, which are regularly being updated.

Last year, the show was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Further information is being released this month

Many other shearing competitions were also cancelled last year including Corrigin, Pingelly and Boddington, but those that did go ahead, with only the quick shears program, included Kojonup, Katanning and Dinninup.

Dyson Jones Corrigin Shears event co-ordinator Graeme Downing said he was in the planning stages for a September 11 show.

“We won’t be continuing the evening’s quick shear competition, but the daytime event is certainly being planned to be held,” he said.

Dinninup show co-ordinator Luke Harding said he was planning this year’s show on Melbourne Cup day.

WEST AUSTRALIAN COMPETITION SHEARING ASSOCIATION’S COMPETITIONS

APRIL

Saturday, April 10 Williams Gateway Expo, Williams Showgrounds

Saturday, April 24 Pingelly Shears, Pingelly Showgrounds

September

Saturday, September 4, Koorda Shears, Koorda Showgrounds

Saturday, September 11, Dyson Jones Corrgin Shears, Corrigin Showgrounds

Saturday, September 25, Perth Royal Show

October

Saturday, October 16, Kojonup Blue Wool Shears, Kojonup Showgrounds

Saturday, October 23, Katanning Shears, Katanning Showgrounds

November

Tuesday, November 2, Dinninup Shears, Dinninup Showgrounds

Saturday, November 11, Boddington Shears, Boddington Showgrounds

All shows and dates to be confirmed