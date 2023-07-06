The Australian wool market has spun on its heels and bucked the longest run of weekly losses since 2003, with gains in Fremantle of between 21-49 cents on the Merino Price Guide.

At the end of the 2022/23 season a fortnight ago the market had recorded eight consecutive losses, causing widespread industry concern and sellers to withhold their wool in search of a better price.

The Australian Wool Exchange reported that the open week of the new season recorded an “overall positive movement, to open the 2023/24 selling season strongly”.

“The poor market conditions over the previous two months discouraged many sellers from the market and what is normally one of the larger sales of the season ended up being only 36,175 bales — down 12,685 bales from week one of the previous year,” an AWEX spokesman said.

“The market opened with increases across all merino fleece types and descriptions and continued to slowly strengthen as the sale progressed.”

The Individual MPGs for merino fleece in Sydney and Melbourne gained between three and 44 cents for the first day, while in Fremantle, which sold last, the increases were larger, with the Western fleece MPGs up between 21 and 49 cents.

The AWEX Eastern Market Indicator added 14 cents for the day.

“The gains seen late in the day in the West, were quickly realised when the markets opened in the East on day two, from there the market continued to climb,” AWEX reported.

“Across the country the MPGs added between another one and 51 cents.

“The EMI climbed by a further 21 cents and closed the week 36 cents higher at 1,162 cents.”

It was the first weekly rise in the EMI since the May three, and the largest weekly rise in the EMI since February nine, when the EMI gained 44 cents for the week.

All other sectors of the markets recorded positive movements except for the unchanged 30-micron MPG and the carding indicator in the South.