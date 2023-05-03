WA markets continued to focus on mutton last week, with processors seeing a far better return on investment in that space.

At just $6.20/kg hot standard carcase weight, lambs have a far lower profit margin for processors.

While many are holding grids firm at around that mark, they are not buying additional stock at that price beyond what they committed to several months ago.

At the saleyards, 18kg-28kg carcase weight lambs are going for $5-$5.20/kg HSCW, compared with $7/kg in New South Wales.

Direct consignment sheep and lamb prices (HSCW) from the Agora Livestock Markets app:

● XB trade lambs: WA direct: no quote, saleyards: $5.15/kg, east coast $7-$7.10 (unchanged).

● Merino trade lambs: WA direct: no quote, saleyards: $3.90/kg, east coast $6.20-$6.60 (unchanged).

● Mutton: WA $3.20 (unchanged), east coast saleyards $4.50-$4.60/kg (unchanged).

Goats prices remain unchanged in WA at $2.80/kg HSCW, with east-coast liveweight prices around $1/kg and HSCW prices around $2.80/kg.

Direct consignment goat prices:

● Liveweight: east coast $1/kg (unchanged)

● HSCW: WA $2.80 (unchanged), east coast $2.80 (unchanged).

Cattle markets have been stable over the past week, but buyers continue to show bids to the market if the stock is in good condition.

Direct consignment live export and feeder cattle bids:

● Live export steers: $3.70 (unchanged).

● Live export heifers: $3.70 (unchanged).

● Feedlot mixed breed steers: $4.00 - $4.20 (unchanged)

● Feedlot mixed breed heifers: $3.60 - $3.90 (unchanged)

All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app, available free on the app stores.

Rob Kelly is the Founder and Managing Director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.