Agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank has appointed Stefan Vogel as general manager of its food and agribusiness research division in Australia and New Zealand.

Mr Vogel takes the helm of RaboResearch after more than seven years with Rabobank in London, where he was head of agri commodity markets research as well as global grains and oilseeds sector strategist.

Working from Sydney, Mr Vogel will oversee a team of 10 specialist agri commodities analysts who are part of Rabobank’s 75-strong network of research analysts worldwide.

Rabobank Australia and NZ regional manager Peter Knoblanche said Mr Vogel had nearly 20 years’ experience working in the international food, agribusiness and trade industries.

“The bank is fortunate to be able to benefit from Stefan’s international perspective, combined with a strong background in leading teams to consistently deliver valuable, business-focused sector and commodity research for clients around the world,” Mr Knoblanche said.

“In his new role, he will work to support and strengthen the Australian and New Zealand RaboResearch team as they provide market-leading knowledge and insights to our rural and wholesale clients in the region.”

Mr Knoblanche said Mr Vogel was already well known among Australian and NZ clients, and in the local agricultural sector.

“Stefan has previously toured Australia as a visiting expert in grains and oilseeds and also joined Australian and New Zealand clients on the bank’s European grain tour in 2018,” he said.

“He regularly participates in online presentation and podcasts and is a frequent commentator in local media.”

Mr Vogel replaces Tim Hunt, who vacated the role last year.

Before joining Rabobank, Mr Vogel worked in strategy and market research positions with international agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland, including in the US as director of market research and business analytics, and in Germany as head of economics.

He said he was excited to take on the new role.

“(Australia and New Zealand) are world leading in so many aspects of food and agricultural production,” Mr Vogel said.

“I’m very much looking forward to the opportunity of working with rural and wholesale clients here and assisting them in their future growth.”