Grains Research Development Corporation chair John Woods and managing director Nigel Hart have jetted into WA to attend the GRDC’s Mandurah Summer Sesh forum on Wednesday evening.

The annual get-togethers, hosted by the GRDC’s National Grower Network, provide farmers enjoying a coastal getaway the chance to socialise over free food and drinks and raise ideas about opportunities and constraints relevant to the industry.

A GRDC spokeswoman said Mr Hart and Mr Woods — who are in WA on other business — were a “late but exciting” addition to the Mandurah forum.

They will not attend subsequent Summer Sesh forums in Bremer Bay and Busselton.

Camera Icon Grains Research Development Corporation managing director Nigel Hart. Credit: GRDC / GRDC

The Bremer Bay and Busselton events — to be held on January 19 and 20 respectively — will be headlined by cricket legend Brad Hogg, who will speak as the inaugural ambassador of the Grain Producers Australia Farmer Mates Mental Health initiative.

Mr Hogg, who was a popular guest speaker at the Mingenew Midwest Expo in August, will share his personal story and delve into the importance of mental health and suicide prevention.

Mandurah participants will hear from former Bureau of Meteorology media and communications manager Neil Bennett, who will share his insights and discuss the best ways to interpret weather forecasts.

Research engineer and Kondinin Group general manager Ben White will speak at all three events and provide an update on “what’s around the corner” in the AgTech space.

GRDC western region grower relations manager Jo Wheeler said the Summer Sesh series provided an opportunity for those involved in the grains industry to discuss, in a relaxed setting, ideas about issues affecting grower profitability.

Camera Icon Australian cricket legend Brad Hogg will headline GRDC’s Summer Sesh forums in Bremer Bay and Busselton on January 19 and 20. Credit: CGM Communications / RegionalHUB

“The National Grower Network has been developed to create a touchpoint for growers and industry to connect directly with GRDC,” Ms Wheeler said.

“This is a genuine opportunity for growers to have a say when it comes to their research, development and extension needs and priorities on-farm; it’s a ground-up approach to information gathering.

“We welcome growers to come along and share some after-harvest cheer with us, and chat informally with GRDC representatives and their fellow growers.”

The Summer Sesh events will be held from 4-7pm at the following locations:

Mandurah: The Sebel Mandurah, 1 Marco Polo Drive, Wednesday, January 18.

Bremer Bay: Bremer Bay Resort, 1 Frantom Way, Bremer Bay, Thursday, January 19.

Dunsborough: Abbey Beach Resort, 595 Bussell Highway, Broadwater, Friday, January 20.

To find out more or register, visit the GRDC website or contact Rural Edge.