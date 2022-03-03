Harrismith farmer Craig Doney has been appointed the new chair of CBH Group’s Grower Advisory Council, replacing Bonnie Rock farmer Romina Nicoletti who served a year in the top role after three years as a councillor.

Mr Doney steps up to the chair after a year as deputy, with that spot now filled by Bogart farmer Stephanie Clarke.

Five spots are also up for grabs on the GAC, with the terms of five councillors set to expire in July.

The 16-person GAC exists to bolster communication between CBH members and leaders, including the board and its management.

Two positions are available in District 3, one position is available in District 4 and one position is available in District 5.

The final position is available to a grower from any district, as the minimum of three councillors from each district has been met.

CBH chair Simon Stead thanked Ms Nicoletti for her leadership, contribution and commitment during her term as a GAC councillor.

He encouraged growers to nominate to join the GAC and contribute to the ongoing development of CBH and the grains industry.

“GAC members have the opportunity to share their knowledge and provide CBH with input on key issues relating to their farm businesses, the co-operative and the future of the grains industry,” Mr Stead said.

“The GAC also acts as the voice of our growers, providing them with a formal mechanism to give feedback to CBH at both the management and board level.”

Mr Stead said joining the GAC also provided opportunities for progressing professional development with various training, education and networking opportunities.

“A number of our previous GAC members have subsequently become CBH directors or taken leadership positions with other organisations,” he said.

The council meets four times a year in Perth to inform CBH of issues raised by growers.

They also consider issues of a strategic nature to the WA grains industry and provide feedback on CBH initiatives.

They also help with grower engagement and understanding of issues affecting the co-operative and grains industry.

Growers interested in joining the GAC will need to address the selection criteria provided on CBH’s website and provide five referees.

Applications close on Friday, April 1.

Successful candidates will go through an interview process with a panel comprising directors and representatives from the GAC and CBH management.