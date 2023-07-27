Western Australia has hosted its first Pork Leadership Course, which exposed a cohort of Australia Pork Limited members to a tour of various agricultural industry supply chains.

The PLC is an interactive course that includes online interaction and workshopping, as well as a tour, that focuses on developing APL members and giving them the skills to take on industry leadership roles in the future.

APL chief executive Margo Andrae said it was the first time the course had been held in WA last week, and it involved six participants from South Australia, Victoria, Queensland, and WA.

“It has been fantastic to have it back up and running after a hiatus during COVID,” Ms Andrae said.

Camera Icon Pork Leadership Course participants at Linley Valley Pork in WA. Credit: supplied/APL / supplied/APL

The cohort visited Linley Valley Pork, InterGrain, Geraldton Fishermen’s Co-operative, Western Australian Fishing Industry Council, Boortmalt, Gage Roads Brewing Company, Bee Industry Council of WA, Honey in the Garden, Harvest Road, V&V Walsh Meat Processors and Exporters and Hillcroft Farms.

The course usually caters for six to 10 people at a time and is held annually within Australia.

“I joined the course on the Tuesday and it was great seeing them come out of their shells and to not be intimidated by others and being confident in who they are,” Ms Andrae said.

Camera Icon Australian Pork Limited chief executive officer Margo Andrae. Credit: Supplied / Supplied

Ms Andrae said a lot of industries have the same challenges so visiting different industries where “people gave up their time” in a “very collaborative” way, provided a great learning opportunity for the course participants.

They toured WA’s pork, grain, beef, sheep, rock lobster, malt and beekeeping industries during the course of the week.

Camera Icon Pork Leadership Course participants at Harvest Road in WA. Credit: supplied/APL / supplied/APL

“The pork industry has a very positive story to tell in environmental management and biosecurity,” Ms Andrae said.

“We need as many people in the industry as possible sharing that story.

“It’s important that people know they can show leadership at any level as long as they have the skills, and that’s what the course is about.”

Craig Mostyn Group biosecurity, animal welfare and research manager Dr Megan Trezona said the tour participants were a great mix of people, working across the Australian pork supply chain.

Camera Icon Pork Leadership Course participants at Boortmalt in WA. Credit: supplied/APL / supplied/APL

“The workshop gave us good insights into other agricultural industries and showcased a range of successful businesses from the WA agricultural sector.

“There are many differences between the businesses and the pork industry but also many similarities between the processes within the supply chain and shared challenges.

“A key takeaway for me is, I now have an awareness of the opportunity and value in fostering collaboration across different industries, particularly when addressing challenges, but also to show the value of technologies that can be applied across sectors to continue to build the Australian (and WA) brand of quality and ethically produced food.”

Applications for the 2023-2024 Australian Pork Leadership Course open in August.