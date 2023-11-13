Australian breeders can now sell livestock genetics to Chile with greater ease after the South American country cut costly and time-consuming red tape inhibiting the trade.

It comes after an audit by Chile’s Ministry of Agriculture approved all accredited ruminant germplasm (semen and embryo) centres for export.

The move means individual centres will no longer be subject to two yearly industry-funded audits from Chile.

A spokesman for the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry said the breakthrough would be a cost saver for exporters and a “market access win for Australian livestock genetics”.

“The livestock semen and embryos will be used to help improve the genetics of the Chilean cattle, sheep and goats, and this will also mean improved quality of meat, dairy and textiles from Chilean livestock,” the spokesman said.

“Chile is a significant importer of livestock germplasm from Australia and has signalled further interest to increase import of sheep and goat genetic material.”

Australia has exported 400,000 doses of cow semen at a conservative estimate value of $8 million since 2014, according to DAFF statistics.