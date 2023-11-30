Australian agricultural manufacturer Seed Terminator made its international debut in Germany in November with the launch of its latest invention, Seed Terminator 2, at Agritechnica — the world’s largest agriculture machinery expo.

The new Australian-made ST2 was showcased inside the New Holland pavilion, and was purpose-built for New Holland CR Combine harvesters, which was a massive boost to the company’s profile as it tried to promote its weed control solution technology to the European market.

Seed Terminator co-founder Mark Ashenden said it was a “proud moment” for the South Australian based company to be showcased alongside New Holland (part of CNH Industrial) at Agritechnica, which was also the launchpad for New Holland’s latest CR Twin Rotor combine, the CR11.

Mr Ashenden said Agritechnica was celebrated as the epicentre of agricultural technology innovation, and being there “marked a significant leap” for the business as it takes on the “global challenge of revolutionising farming practices”.

“The launch of ST2 heralds a new era of agricultural innovation,” he said.

“The unit will allow farmers all over the world to access a non-chemical weed-killing solution that specifically targets herbicide-resistant weeds which costs farmers billions across the world.”

He said, in 2016 the Grain Research Development Council estimated that weeds cost Australian grain growers $3.3 billion annually, made up of yield losses of 2.76 million tonnes and herbicide resistance expenses of $187 million per year.

Seed Terminator has gained traction in the US, Canada and now Europe and become a name synonymous with ground breaking solutions in weed control and herbicide resistance management, and had been “testing the ST2 across the world” prior to the launch.

ST WA marketing manager Kelly Ingram was onsite at New Holland’s Agritechnica display promoting the technology and said the response was “really good”.

“A lot of people haven’t seen it before,” Ms Ingram said.

Camera Icon Kondinin Group research team Josh Giumelli, Mark Saunders and Ben White with Seed Terminator WA marketing manager Kelly Ingram at Agritechnica. Credit: supplied/Seed Terminator / supplied/Seed Terminator

She said about 25 original ST1 units had been sold into Europe, which was nowhere near the same level of adoption as the Australian market, and why the company was present at the expo “promoting in European markets”.

Mr Ashenden said the move “underscores the company’s commitment to the ‘Australian Made, Export Globally’ ethos” and its dedication to transforming farming methods internationally.

“This year, Agritechnica’s theme focused on ‘Green Productivity’ — a concept emphasising increased agricultural productivity with reduced input intensity, aligning perfectly with the ethos of environmental protection and sustainable farming,” he said.

He said the ST2 weed control management feature was specifically developed for New Holland’s CR combines but was also a cost-effective weed control solution that could be retro-fitted to New Holland and Case IH Combines.

It was different to the ST1 model in that the technology featured “a snake skin barrel and flails”, which effectively pulverises weed seeds along with chaff, ensuring they cannot germinate once they hit the soil.

“This method promises to substantially lower weed burdens in future crops,” Mr Ashenden said.

“Its adjustable aggressivity feature is a game-changer, setting it apart from existing weed control solutions.”

He said Seed Terminator’s entrance into the international market was projected to generate “significant export revenue” and create new employment opportunities within Australia.