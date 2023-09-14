The biggest field bin in the world is set to compete against its international rivals as WA-based GrainKing plants its seeds in the North American market with the 300-tonne capacity Maximus.

Known as the “mother bin”, the Cunderdin and Perth based GrainKing’s Nyrex Maximus field bin is the “largest in the world” and offers a solution to croppers who are tired of carting around a number of smaller field bins during harvest.

GrainKing executive director Vince Trewarn said the company was aiming to export directly into Canada and the United States in coming months after arrangements with a former importer fell through.

He said exporting to the region would provide US and Canadian croppers with an alternative during harvest time and allow GrainKing the opportunity to expand its business into a much larger market.

The move would require setting up a base of operations and employing local staff.

Camera Icon GrainKing Nyrex national key account manager Wayne Reilly and managing director Martin Trewarn and executive director Vince Trewarn at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days. Credit: Iain Gillespie / Iain Gillespie

It had “attracted a lot of interest” from the agricultural community, especially after record harvests the past two years in WA, which has resulted in increased demand.

“The weather has dried things up a little for some areas but there’s a lot of positioning at the moment,” Mr Trewarn said.

Camera Icon GrainKing's Maximus II 300 tonne field bin on show at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days. Credit: Iain Gillespie / Iain Gillespie

Mr Trewarn said after staffing issues and increased demand created a backlog in production during the past 12 months the company was “available for new orders”.

“We’ve sorted the production line out and are now ahead by a month,” Mr Trewarn said.

“We are producing one (Maximus) a week at the moment.

“We have clients all over the country with a lot based in the Esperance/Hopetoun area.”

Mr Trewarn said since its introduction the company has sold more than 100 units into the WA market.

The bin can be pulled by a single tractor and it assists with improved harvest logistics and “speeds up harvest production”.

The Maximus is available in four sizes starting at 140T, 176T, 220T and 300T — with prices starting at $330,000 and reaching $466,000 plus GST.

Mr Trewarn said the most popular models were the larger sizes and the company “hasn’t built a 140T for three years”.