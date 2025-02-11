John Deere has launched new weave automation for select round balers to speed up the baling process and reduce farmers’ “frustration” when trying to create a quality hay bale.

The new technology enables operators to place the windrow between the front tires of the tractor and let the baler take over.

It comes after the global company introduced gate speed and automation, bringing the tractor to a stop when the bale was completed.

John Deere go-to-market manager for hay and forage equipment Kaylene Ballesteros said the automation would allow the baler to align with the tractor’s movements to effectively cover windrows of varying shapes and sizes.

“Gone are the days where operators must weave a tractor during the baling process to ensure quality bale shape while not driving over windrows,” she said.

The weaving hitch system allows a 38c swing from left to right, is designed to minimise the contamination of debris from other windrows as well as placing the bales in a way that reduces risk of movement on uneven terrain or hills.

“To some, the traditional baling process can be frustrating due to the weaving needed to ensure a quality bale,” Ballesteros said.

“Weave automation mitigates the need for manual correction and is an easy-to-use feature that provides consistent quality bales, no matter the operator’s expertise level.”