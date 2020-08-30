Monitor, connectwith CASE IH tractor tech

A “game-changing” new level of tractor connectivity and remote monitoring will be on offer when the AFS Connect Magnum becomes available through Case IH dealerships across Australia and New Zealand.

Visitors at last year’s AgQuip Field Days at Gunnedah, in NSW, got an exclusive look at the Case IH AFS Connect Magnum 340, with the upgraded models featuring a new display, operating system and receiver, and redesigned cab, prompting its description as a “true integration of tractor and technology”.

CASE IH ANZ high horsepower product manager Alyx Selsmeyer said the AFS Connect portal was the key to this series of tractor.

“It gives the customer a view of the field operations, fleet information and agronomic data from their preferred device, wherever they are, and also allowing for the sharing of this information with trusted third parties,” she said.

Tamworth farmer Daniel Elias trialled the Magnum for four months, putting it to the test across a range of functions and was impressed by what he found inside and outside the tractor.

“The level of technology the tractor had was very evident, and one of the things I really liked was that while a lot of functions in previous models are factory-set, the AFS Connect Magnum you can adjust the functions and adjust them easily,” he said.

“It had really good power to ground, rode really well, and during cultivation it pulled nicely.”

Camera Icon The new Case IH AFS Connect Magnum. Credit: Tim Pelus

Matt Davey, who farms near Kadina in South Australia, liked what he saw too, and agreed the technology was something that set the new Magnum apart from its predecessors.

“They’ve done a lot of good things inside with regards to the new-look cab and I really liked the new screen,” he said. “Its features are impressive and there are things there that will definitely benefit less experienced operators.

“There’s so much more programming you can do in it as well, with more options, and it allows for so much customisation. We were impressed with the design and it will definitely be on the cards one day.”

Ms Selsmeyer said being able to put the new tractor through its paces in local conditions for the past 18 months and get feedback from the people who would ultimately be relying on it to get the job done had been very valu-able and helped ensure the new Magnum would fulfil expectations.

“The AFS Connect Magnum has definitely been worth the wait and we’re excited to launch it into our market and show producers what it has to offer,” she said.

“With new levels of connectivity, comfort and customisation, this tractor recognises the increasing demands on farm businesses and offers solutions to improve productivity, enhance efficiency and management options, and minimise downtime.”

Some of the features include:

A significant increase in machine connectivity hoped to provide simple solutions to common problems: remote display viewing, remote servicing from a Case IH dealer, and a new AFS Connect mobile app and portal will help you stay connected to your tractor no matter where you are.

Increased integration and customisation which mean an operator can configure the tractor’s electronics to simplify day-to-day tasks. User-definable short-cut keys, customisable remote paddles and ISOBUS Aux-N compatible multi-function handle and joystick all help reduce cab clutter and make these machines some of the most comfortable and intuitive available today.

Three new system components work in sync to simplify and elevate the AFS Connect Magnum: AFS Pro 1200 display; AFS Vision Pro operating system; and AFS Vector Pro receiver. These three pieces redefine what an owner can expect from their machines and will usher in a higher level of performance and productivity that customers have asked for.

A refined MultiControl Armrest with configurable remotes, a MultiFunction Handle with four programmable hot key buttons, and an encoder knob for total control at the operator’s fingertips.

LED grill headlight option and 360-degree egress lighting; telescoping mirrors adjustable from the cab; and four camera feeds that can be viewed on the AFS Pro 1200 display, with two cameras standard on the luxury cab configuration to improve visibility day and night. Additional improvements include a semi-active cab suspension option, breakaway-style marker lights, and tyre pressure monitoring sensors.

Enhanced heating and air-conditioning functions in the re-designed cab as well as additional storage compartments, multiple cup-holders, numerous charging and data ports, telescoping steering wheel and full-glass door with no centre pillar to improve visibility. The AFS Connect Magnum will be available in 200hp to 400hp wheeled models, and 340hp, 380hp and 400hp Rowtrac models.

To find out more, contact your local Case IH dealership.