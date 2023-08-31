Northam agricultural machinery dealers are expanding their dealerships due to increased sales and demand for parts and service, as millions of dollars continues to be spent by farmers on new tractors and harvesters, as well as upgrades to existing models.

Boekeman Machinery Northam branch manager Darry Verburg said the business was looking to install a second floor in its parts warehouse to cater for the increased demand among existing clients in the area, with millions of dollars expected to be forked out for the expansion.

He said the second floor would be high-tech “state of the art” with possible robotics technology to assist in sourcing parts from shelves and delivering them to the parts desk.

A new hard stand shed is also in the planning at the rear of the property to cater for the amount of machines on site in line for maintenance.

Camera Icon Boekeman Machiney Northam service manager Jake Woolcock and branch manager Darryl Verburg with the latest Case IH 600 Series Quadtrac which was sold to a customer for about $900,000. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

Mr Verburg took over as Northam branch manager on July 1, when Andrew Boekeman moved to the new Brookton site as branch manager, after the takeover of Coote Motors on June 30.

Mr Verburg, an electrician by trade with a history in ag machinery sales as well as working for Fortescue Metals Group and Roy Hill, said he was attracted to Boekeman’s because of its family values and also the opportunity to be involved in the local community.

The Northam branch is gearing up to become a multi-franchise CNH location, which will sell both Case IH and New Holland agricultural machinery out of the one location.

“We are well-known in the area as a hay parts supplier,” Mr Verburg said.

“While we haven’t been a New Holland accredited dealer, a lot of the Case IH parts (from its hay equipment) are compatible.

“It provides customers with more options as the mower disc parts are interchangeable.”

He said the branch was aiming to be “transparent” and “provide a support mechanism for farmers by providing them with purchasing information and options”.

“If we can do that well the sales will come,” he said, after an existing client walked out of the office having made a $2 million purchase of multiple items, including a new Case IH Quadtrac.

Camera Icon The CLAAS Harvest Centre Northam servicing garage which was expanded in 2022. The company is already outgrowing it with plans in the works to purchase and develop a new centre in town to meet the needs of existing and future clients. Credit: Aidan Smith / Countryman

CLAAS Harvest Centre Northam branch manager Michael Phipps said the business had leased a large vacant block near its current location to hold its large machinery items because the site had “run out of room”.

The branch has already expanded its servicing garage and other amenities in 2022 but due to the high demand and larger machinery items taking up room, Mr Phipps said the company was hoping to gain local council approvals to purchase more land and develop a brand new multi-million dollar centre.

He said the project was in its early stages but hoped approvals would be granted soon so planning could progress.