The Woolmark Company’s online Wool Appreciation Course aimed at providing textile supply chain information is now more accessible to people across the world with eight additional languages added.

The educational initiative, which provides an in-depth introduction to the wool fibre from its production on-farm right through manufacture of wool products, was also designed to help increase global demand for the fibre.

It is the most frequently accessed and completed course on the online Woolmark Learning Centre.

In addition to English, the course is now available in eight other languages including simplified Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese, French, German, Italian and Spanish (plus Mexican Spanish).

This makes the free course accessible to more people across the world, whether they be students, designers or supply chain specialists.

Woolgrowers can also access and undertake the course to learn what happens to wool after it leaves the farm and travels along the supply chain.

There are 15 modules in the course and in total they take about three hours to complete.

Since its launch in mid-December 2019, the Woolmark Learning Centre has received more than 1.2 million page views and more than 4000 course completions.

On completion of the courses, as well as having an increased knowledge about wool, users gain their own certification from the internationally recognised digital platforms.

To find out more, visit woolmarklearningcentre.com.