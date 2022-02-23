Wagin Woolorama organisers are calling on all local woolgrowers to get involved in this year’s fleece competition and showcase the region’s best wool to the rest of WA.

With the count down until Wagin Woolorama on, local woolgrower and head wool steward Chris Piesse said he had received plenty of interest but hoped to drum up more entries in the Local Producer class.

The category is for commercial wool producers whose main enterprise is within 50km of the Wagin town site.

“We’d be keen to see some more people put a fleece into the Local Producer category, just to showcase local wool growers in the area,” Mr Piesse said.

“Hopefully a few more guys maybe have a fleece lying around that they think is up to scratch.”

As well as taking home a flash sash, the winner claims bragging rights for the next year.

And if last year’s Best Local Producer Brian Kilpatrick returns to claim his throne, he will have some new contenders nipping at his heels.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of first time entrants who’ve got some fleeces set aside to enter, so that’s exciting,” Mr Piesse said.

“Brian looked pretty good in his sash... but hopefully we get a few more people come in who might try and knock him off the perch.”

Wagin Woolorama is not just about local woolgrowers, though.

The annual event attracts top WA producers from Esperance to Geraldton and beyond, all vying for a slew of prestigious awards that far outweigh the prize money (first $30, second $20, third $10).

As well as Grand Champion Fleece and Best Local Producer, ribbons are awarded for strong, medium, fine and superfine wool Merino fleeces, with nine trophies also up for grabs.

Last year’s top gong went to the King family of Darkan, who claimed their first Woolorama Grand Champion Fleece after exhibiting for nearly 20 years.

It was years of careful genetic selection and breeding that ultimately paid off for Rangeview Stud studmaster Jeremy King, whose September-shorn, superfine ram fleece scored 94 points out of a possible 100.

But it was far from Mr King’s first major accolade, having previously claimed many supreme titles for fleeces at the Perth Royal Show — including back-to-back wins in 2018 and 2019.

Mr Piesse, who took on the role of head steward in 2019, is considering throwing his own hat in the ring this year, and he expects the standard of competition to be very high.

“I probably will enter, just to see what the field brings,” he said.

“It’s been a really good growing season. The sheep are in good condition and they’ve done really well this year, so there will certainly be some nice fleeces, that’s for sure.

“Microns might be up a bit, but I think there will certainly be some really big, heavy fleeces given the season last year.

“I hope we’d get at least 150 fleeces this year, with entries from at least 40 to 45 different competitors.

“We’ve got some good entries already, and we’ve always got room for a few more.”

The fleece prizes will be presented on the Merino judging Lawn at 2pm on Saturday, March 12.