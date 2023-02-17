I sat down last year to write an opinion piece for the Wagin Woolorama and I have reflected on what I said 12 months ago.

COVID-19 was still front and centre, and ambushed the field days, with the planned 50th Wagin Woolorama delayed for a year.

I can now say with some confidence that congratulations are in order for the president and the committee, together with all the volunteers on what will be an outstanding 50th celebration of the Wagin Woolorama this year.

Coming on the back of yet another sensational season for most of the growers in the region, the Woolorama will surely live up to its fine reputation and contribution to the State, with shiny new machinery and premium livestock on display.

I am honoured to once again be the official patron of the Woolorama, and for me it is the opportunity to meet with so many people from all over the State and discuss a diverse range of issues and subjects.

I read recently that the Australian sheep flock has recovered by 3.5 per cent, with a decreasing amount of stock going to the east.

In 2019, 1.9 million sheep went to the east. In 2021, it was 600,000.

Last year, the number of sheep heading east was 300,000.

Sheep have definitely made a huge comeback in the past decade, and for some of us who are dedicated to livestock and lived through the flock reduction scheme days, it was hard to imagine such a sustained and prosperous era of sheep and wool.

I know the new generation of farmers coming through now love the new technology and machinery, but sheep are a critical part of a mixed farming operation, and now they are also financially worthwhile. It is also great to see the cattle industry doing well.

We are also seeing waitlists for agricultural colleges around the State.

The careers on offer in agriculture and allied industries are many and varied. The labour shortages are still very real, but the open borders will assist with gaining new workers for seasonal work.

Last year I wrote about the terrible fires in many areas of WA.

The memory of the fires never leaves those who were involved, especially when the scars are still evident all around you.

A good season of rainfall and green grass helps, but summer comes along and the memories flood back every time there is a hot, windy day.

My thoughts are with those affected, and I know every community will be watching out for each other.

Likewise, the floods in the north are affecting a huge area and many communities. Our thoughts are with them as they go through the recovery process.

With the Woolorama in recess last year, I am sure this year’s event will be one worth waiting for.

The community holds the Woolorama in the highest esteem and we thank everyone involved for the work they do unconditionally to hold this amazing event.

I wish Wagin Woolorama president Paul Powell and his wonderful committee all the best for what will be the best Woolorama yet.

I look forward to seeing you all there.

Peter Rundle is the Roe MLA and Deputy Leader of The WA Nationals