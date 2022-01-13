Beyond the Saleyards: Lamb and sheep prices still stable

WA sheep and lamb prices were stable for the first full week of the new year, with lambs holding at 800¢ and mutton at 600¢.

In the saleyards, markets continued to trade at a 25¢ discount to this as buyers made the most of new-season lambs coming direct from farmers.

Feedlots continue to be strong buyers of store lambs.

On the east coast, prices also remain relatively stable, with lambs holding around 900¢ or better in NSW and Victoria. In SA, prices are around 40¢ lower.

Wool markets kicked off the year with the EMI up 10-15¢ to 1366¢.

Goat markets have been stable, with carcass prices remaining at well over 1000¢ for most of the country and feedlots above 430¢.

Cattle markets continue to show no signs of slowing down.

Over-the-hook bids remain at record high levels and buyer margins continue to be at record negatives as a result.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 795¢. Cows 775¢. Jap Ox: steers 800¢, bulls 600¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 610¢, Black Angus British X: 590¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢, Black Angus; 620¢.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online at www.livestockpricing.com.au.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.