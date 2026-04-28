A tool to calculate the cost of deep ripping for WA crop farmers has been released in the face of continuing uncertainty around fuel and fertiliser supply and prices. The EasyDiesel Calculator has been developed by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development with co-investment from the Grains Research and Development Corporation. DPIRD principal research scientist Wayne Parker said growers would be assisted by the tool to understand their likely returns from deep ripping in a bid to increase nitrogen efficiency. The calculator allows for fuel and grain prices, and expected yield response adjustments to capture a quick or full analysis for growers to determine their break-even point and determine if deep ripping is a worthwhile investment for their operations. “Deep ripping ahead of sowing canola and wheat crops has shown to produce some really good yield responses, in addition to driving water use efficiencies,” Mr Parker said. “The EasyDiesel Calculator is a flexible tool to help growers put the fuel price into context and prioritise paddocks where they will get the highest return before spending any money.” Designed for first-year yield responses, the calculator’s fuel cost increase corresponds to deep ripping depth to assist with decisions on fuel allocation. “As a rough rule of thumb, double the depth, double the fuel use per hectare,” Mr Parker said. “With the cost of deep ripping running between $80-$90 per hectare, the challenge is to make the most of every drop of diesel.” Some soil condition profiles are suitable for deep ripping to 450mm-550mm to break the compaction layer after recent rainfall in some of the State’s grain growing regions. “By accessing mineralised nitrogen from crop remnant, growers may be able to re-assess fertiliser inputs, dependent on soil type and weather conditions,” Mr Parker said. “Growers considering deep ripping as part of a nitrogen fertiliser strategy are encouraged to discuss plans with their agronomist and fertiliser representative.” The EasyDiesel Calculator is available on the SoilsWest Quality Knowledgebase website.