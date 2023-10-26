Sheep farmers across WA are “putting their money where their mouth is” and holding off mating some of their maiden ewes this season to reduce pressure on the supply chain and kick back against low prices on offer at saleyards and by processors and exporters.

Elders Cranbrook livestock agent Clark Skinner predicted that about 20-30 per cent less maiden ewes than last year would be mated in WA, due to the lack of confidence in the industry and the low prices on offer in the market.

“Across the area where there’s a big proportion of the flock — from Perth to Albany and 100kms either side of the highway, as well as the south coast — a lot of maiden ewes will be held back,” Mr Skinner said.

Mr Skinner said the last thing sheep producers needed to do was add more stock on farms when they could not offload the ones they had in a timely manner and feed was already limited.

“They’ll likely run the ewes dry for 12 months and grow out some wool and when demand picks up and prices improve sell into it,” he said.

He said there would be long term ramifications for the industry with the decision, which would be felt in about 12 months time with a reduced number of lambs.

“The effects won’t be felt until harvest next year,” Mr Skinner said.

“There will be a lack of supply for a short time, which could improve prices.”

Salmon Gums sheep and cropping farmer Greg Kenney said in an effort to “push back” against low processor prices he would be holding back 500 red tag maiden ewes from mating this season, unless better prices were offered for new lambs.

Mr Kenney runs 1700 head of Merino ewes, including the maidens, and had been thinking about mating the lot as usual but “given the situation” of rock bottom saleyard prices and an oversupply to WA processors, plans have changed.

“We have enough feed and water on farm to carry them over.”

He hoped that if enough sheep producers pushed back against the market that things would pick up for the industry.

“We’ll put our money where our mouth is and see what happens to the price offered,” he said.

“They think they are calling the shots but they aren’t.”

Pastoralists and Graziers Association Livestock Committee chair Chris Patmore said the topic had been a major talking point within the industry.

“There’s quite a few people talking about doing it but I don’t think there will be too many who actually do,” Mr Patmore said.

“There’s longer term consequences involved.”

Mr Kenney said holding back maiden ewes from mating by 12 months was ”not an end of the world strategy”, and would likely produce a better wool clip and better lambing percentage when they were mated in 12 months time.

WAFarmers president John Hassell said he had heard people talking about the issue but it wasn’t something he would consider on his Pingelly farm.

“I think things will turn around, maybe quicker than what people think,” Mr Hassell said.