With seeding continuing across the region at a mixed pace, CBH Group has started its harvest preparations and is asking growers to log their hectares planted.

Growers who use Paddock Planner to log their planted hectares by 15 July 2026 will go in the draw to win one of ten $500 gift vouchers.

CBH Chief Operations Officer Mick Daw said understanding what had been planted played a vital role in ensuring the supply chain ran smoothly during harvest.

“Knowing the hectares planted helps us prepare for harvest and plan for site services and storage. Even if your plans change, you can update Paddock Planner at any time,” Mr Daw said.

“When growers don’t log their hectares planted, it can lead to unexpected deliveries and pressure on site capacity, which ultimately affects service levels.”

Paddock Planner is in its 10th year and continues to be a valuable tool, with an 8pc year-on-year increase in hectares logged.

“The tool is quick and easy to use. It not only helps CBH with harvest planning but also guides what segregations are required based on what’s actually planted,” Mr Daw said.

Beyond harvest planning, Paddock Planner also supports CBH’s long-term strategy.

“This information plays a role in achieving our Path to 2033 Strategy goal of exporting 3 million tonnes per month by 2033,” Mr Daw said.

“It also gives us the confidence to invest in permanent storage, like the recent upgrades at Corrigin and Newdegate and the works underway at Milling, Mingenew and Cunderdin.”

Growers requiring assistance to use Paddock Planner and contact the CBH Grower Service Centre on 1800 199 083 or their local area manager.